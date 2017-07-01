Tips For Landscaping In A Colder Environment

You don't have to have a green thumb to make your home look pretty. Just a few plants and some nice grooming can make a house look like a home. If you need some ideas on ways to make your landscaping look better, keep reading for some great ideas.

Prior to starting a landscaping project, think about making a sketch so you can see what it will look like. When you make a sketch, you get a visual of your ideas and you will get a more realistic idea of what tools will be needed to finish the job. It is a lot easier to fix your sketch than it would be to adjust the yard.

You should know that prices fluctuate from one season to the other. You should compare prices for the materials you need and wait for the right moment to buy them. Buying in large quantities is also a good way to save money: do not be afraid to stock materials you know you will use later.

Test your soil before starting any landscaping project. Having a soil test done will let you know what can grow well in your local area. Doing this can help to ensure that your plants get a great start and grow to be happy.

Be sure to plan what your landscape before you buy. Try sketching out your landscape design on a piece of paper prior to actually planting and building. When you know exactly what materials you need and where you are going to be putting them, it can help you avoid wasting money.

Quality products are worth their higher cost. Many home improvement shops carry items that do not cost a lot and are not of high quality. Consider visiting a specialty store in order to find great products sold by qualified employees. Paying extra money will be worth it due to the fact that you'll get better products as well as great advice.

If your home is located in an arid part of the country, exercise caution when planting tall grasses in your yard. To reduce the risk of damage from wildfires, it is best to use short, grounded varieties of grass. If you absolutely must plant tall grasses, you should do so well over 100 feet away from your house.

Before purchasing or planting a given plant, ensure that you know its expected height and its growth rate. You may decide not to bother with that cute little shrub if you find out how quickly it can become an overgrown monster. Fast-growing plants may require more pruning and maintenance than you bargained for, so do your homework before you shop.

Consider the costs of maintaining your newly landscaped yard before you begin the project. Fertilizers and pesticides are very expensive when using a good deal through a year. If you want a pool consider how much the chemicals will cost you a year, plus possible maintenance costs. These are some of the things that are often forgotten of and add up quickly.

Don't be overwhelmed by the cost, or amount of work landscaping requires. Just take things one step at a time. For example, you can focus solely on landscaping your front yard, or make a small portion of your garden picture perfect. Putting together your landscaping project piece by piece, will make it easier for you to get exactly what you want.

Take into account a plant's size at maturity. Always take into consideration exactly how big a plant will become when it is fully mature. Don't plant a large tree too close to your property, as the root system could eventually cause a lot of damage, and turn into a very costly mistake in the long run.

Cheaper isn't always better. Since landscaping is so expensive, many may be tempted to buy the cheapest materials out there. This can be a huge mistake and can end up costing you significantly more in the long run. Do your research. Look at reviews, expert opinions and customer feedback before you make a purchase.

Buy online. The internet has made shopping incredibly easy. With the internet, you can find just about anything, and compare prices with the click of a button. Use this to your advantage when shopping for materials. Often, you will find better deals online, than you could in a physical store.

Don't leave too much negative space between tall plants. Use plants that are known as "ground cover" plants to fill in the space. Ivy, juniper, vinca and creeping phlox all creep and spread along the ground, preventing weed growth and reducing the amount of green lawn that you have to mow. Ground covers also add interesting depth, color and texture to your landscape.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, do not forget the importance of having evergreens in your yard. Evergreens are great because not only are they going to look the same year round, but they also are perfect for using as coverage for widespread areas. This is true for ground coverage as well as privacy borders.

Now that you're prepared to tackle your project, you must draft a plan, create a budget and figure out where you'll get all your materials. Use the tips in this article to make all the right choices. You'll find that the project takes less work, less money and less time, leading to the perfect landscaping renovation.