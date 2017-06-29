Using Correct Heghts And Plants For An Effective Landscape

The outside area around your home can be just as important to your mental and social health as the inside. You see your yard every time you look at the window or exit and enter your home. It is also something viewed by neighbors and visitors. Read on for tips, tricks and techniques that you can use for both better and easier landscaping.

When building an outdoor kitchen, look to granite for your surfacing. While there are more inexpensive surface options, granite is often the most attractive, versatile and durable choice.

Consider why you want to landscape your yard before you begin your project. Are you looking to add beauty? Are you trying to add privacy? Is your goal to reduce the overall maintenance of your property? The answers to these questions can help you to select the right variety of plants, making your landscaping project easier to complete.

As you're paying attention to price, make sure you are considering quality just as closely. You don't want to pay the highest price for your materials and plants. However, remember that with cheaper prices sometimes comes lesser quality and selection. Cut corners where you need to in order to offset other purchases you might need to make as well.

To get the most bang for your buck when purchasing plants for landscaping, look for pretty perennials. These varieties come back year after year, making them ideal for a low-maintenance landscape design. Irises, day lilies, tulips, pink dianthus, phlox and wild buckwheat are all great examples of flowering perennials that you can enjoy for multiple seasons.

Use annuals to bring color to your project. Perennial flowers are wonderful but they have a short lifetime, usually only a few month. Fill your beds with annuals and they will stay colorful throughout the year. Use perennials to complement the color scheme you have already established with the annual flowers.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

Utilize the Internet and mail-order catalogs in order to buy what you need for your landscaping project. Both of these sources are more likely to have rare plants and other products that area stores don't carry. You may also find a good deal, but be careful to pay attention to shipping costs before you purchase.

If you are adding archways, or pergolas to your yard, make sure that they are tall enough. A good average height is 8 feet. If you make an archway too short, people will not be able to walk underneath it and enjoy it. If you make it too tall, it can look overwhelming, and out of place.

Consider the impact that your project will have on your home. If you do not take the proper precautions, you may find that some plants with roots can harm underground pipes or bushes that block your view when leaving your driveway. Therefore, it is important to consider these things carefully when planning your landscape design.

When using large plants, remember that they cast shadows. Such shadows can be useful for creating a cool space to sit during the summer months. Be certain to not put small plants in shadows.

In order to create a successful landscape design, it is necessary to assess the different zones of sunlight in your yard. By understanding which areas receive full, partial or no sun during the day, you will be able to select the plants most likely to thrive in your specific outdoor space.

A great way to improve the visual interest, and flow of your landscape design, is to consider incorporating pathways, and seating areas comprised of paver stones and other media. This way, it will be possible for you, and your guests to peruse the grounds, and take full advantage of the variety of plantings, and design elements you have used to build your outdoor space.

While plants are key to great landscaping, don't overlook other decorations like stones, jars, bird baths, seating and lighting. There are thousands of ways any landscaping can be put together, so take the time before you start to choose what you like best. Work these items naturally into the landscaping. Don't overdo it in your design as then it can feel overwhelming!

Carefully determine the quantities of material you will need. It can be very easy to under or overestimate how much of any given material you will need to get the job done. Before you get started, check you math. Get a second pair of eyes or even a professional to take a look at your materials list.

Hopefully, with the knowledge you gained, you now have a good idea about what you should be doing when it comes to landscaping your home. Remember, it takes the first step to get started, and the more you progress, the sooner your project is finished, so try your best to figure out what you want out of your home's landscape and transform your home.