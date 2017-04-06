Things That Can Help You With Organic Gardening

There are all types of new and useful gardening gadgets on the market, developed by people who love to garden. The following are some tips on the latest gardening equipment on the market, and how it can make your gardening experience easier and more enjoyable. Gardening style can always be perfected.

Plant crops compatible with each other in order to add even more efficiency to your garden. Plant crops that take longer to mature next to faster growing varieties. You can also get ahead of the season by planting cooler climate crops in the shade of larger summer crops. Greens such as lettuce do great in the shade of a large tomato plant.

When winter arrives, transfer some plants into the house to save them. Maybe you could pick out the most expensive plants or the most hardy ones. Always be careful when digging around the roots, and put the plant in a suitable pot.

Learn how to trim your plants. Not all plants require trimming, but if you notice unhealthy stems, trimming a plant can help you get rid of a disease or at least slow it down long enough for you to cure your plant. Do not cut too many stems and leaves: cut only the unhealthy parts.

Collecting and preserving autumn leaves is a fun gardening project, especially for the kids. Generations of kids have used the "wax paper method" to preserve fall leaves at peak color - with a little help from Mom. Just select colorful thin leaves that don't have a high water content and place them between two sheets of wax paper. Place a cloth - like an old tea towel - on top of the waxed paper "sandwich" and have Mom slowly run a hot iron (no steam) across the cloth. Peek underneath to see if the wax paper is melting and bear down hard to get a good seal. The wax paper may seem cloudy while it is warm, but it should dry clear as it cools. Enjoy your pretty display of colorful leaves!

Create a convenient cleaning station next to your outside faucet or garden hose. Collect all of your old soap slivers from around the house (or simply use a whole bar) and place in a plastic mesh bag. You can often find these bags in the produce department of your favorite store for storing vegetables in the refrigerator, or in the laundry department for delicates. Hang the bag near your hose, and the mesh works as a scrubber as well as containing the soap for an easy hand washing station.

Learn the appropriate time to pick different vegetables. For the optimum flavor, be sure to follow the guidelines for planting and picking. Many vegetables are best when picked young; baby peas are a prime example. Tomatoes, however, should be plucked from the vine the moment they appear ripe. Research the best time to pick your produce.

Purchase an inexpensive gardening kneeling pad, as well as a wheelbarrow or wagon. You can make gardening much more comfortable on your knees by using a portable garden stool. Because gardening means transporting a lot of heavy things, a wheelbarrow will also come in handy.

Be sure to plant using the colors of Fall. However, you can still maintain your gardening hobby throughout the fall months. Fall is the most colorful time of year for foliage. For example, maple, beech, and dogwood trees all change from their usual green to a vibrant spectrum of yellow, orange, and red. When thinking about shrubs, consider barberry, hydrangea and cotoneaster.

Remember your climate and don't plant things that won't grow in your area. You don't want to waste time and space by planting seeds that will not do well. Ask other gardeners you know what they are successful with growing. Most gardeners are willing to share any advice they have.

Growing your own vegetable garden, whether large or small, offers many benefits. You will eat better! Fresh vegetables offer more vitamins than those which have been processed. Planting and doing upkeep on your garden will also help provide exercise which leads to better fitness. It will also save you a significant amount of money at the grocery store!

Be sure that you have earthworms in your soil. Earthworms are vital to good organic gardening, because they aerate the soil. Also, the by-products of earthworm digestion are actually great plant food. Earthworms encourage soil bacteria that provide needed nutrients to your plants while competing with harmful insect pests, reducing the need for chemical pesticides and fertilizers.

Evergreens are best planted at least four weeks before the ground freezes. This will allow the tree to establish some roots before the soil freezes in the late fall. Evergreens do not drop their leaves in the fall, but continue to lose moisture, so it is important to get them in the ground well before the first frost.

Often times, in order to get rid of certain caterpillars or worms, you have to use a special netting that will hide them from your leafy green plants such as broccoli. This net will keep the pests out and away from damaging your crops, while maintaining the organic essence of your garden.

Don't be alarmed at the amount of organic fertilizer you may need to use. Organic fertilizers contain a lower percentage of nutrients per unit weight than their synthetic counterparts. Because of this, it will probably be necessary to apply more volume of organic fertilizer than is typical for synthetic fertilizers.

Care for your compost. Cover your compost pile with a lid, tarp or black plastic. Sunlight will kill the bacteria that do the composting, so the outer layers of a compost pile that is exposed to the sun will not break down. Water the compost pile regularly, keeping it evenly moist. Do not over-water, as a soggy compost pile will rot. Turn the pile every two to five days to aerate and provide oxygen to the bacteria. If necessary, add a composting activator to speed up the process.

As mentioned, gardening is rewarding, but you need a wealth of information to really tend a garden well. If you have the proper advice and you plan out your garden correctly, your garden can grow quickly. Follow the advice in this article and you will be on your way to enjoying a beautiful garden of your own.