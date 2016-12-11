Impressive Landscaping Concepts And Insight For Obvious Results

You might think it's too hard to re-do your own yard, but that's not really true. If you have an idea about what you want your yard to look like, you can learn how to landscape it to match your vision. Just read this article to learn some tips for landscaping and you'll be all set.

Plant companion plants in your garden. These plants naturally work together to help each other repel pests and diseases. This can help you to have a healthier garden without the use of pesticides. You can find a lot of information on companion plants through a quick Internet search.

A great landscaping tip is to make use of the available spaces that you have. One particular helpful tip is to place bushes in areas where outside noise is a problem as the bushes will help drown out any unwanted sounds. Just make sure that you plan out your spacing carefully.

When it comes to purchasing landscaping materials, do not always believe that cheaper is better. Yes, these materials will save you money, but most of the time, the quality of these materials is not very good. Ask the employees of the store you go to, which brands are the best.

Make your landscaping look more natural by using uneven spacing. Do not measure and separate all your plants equally. It is unnatural to see plants and flowers all lined up in a row. Contribute to a more organic appearance in your landscaping by scattering your plantings in a more erratic pattern.

Learn how to properly layer your beds. You should have a first row with your tallest plants and keep your shortest plants for your last row. The tallest plants should be facing North to protect the smaller ones from cold winds. Make sure all your beds are organized in the same fashion.

If you want to change your landscaping, consider using plants that are native to your area. These types of plants are pests immune and drought resistant. This means you will be using less water for upkeep of your landscaping and less pesticide. It will also help you with lowered fertilizer costs because these plants are adapted to the soil in your area.

While you might not be able to afford to hire a landscape architect or design professional to develop your landscaping plans. It is well worth the money to pay for an hour-long consultation with one. Doing so can help you refine your ideas and prevent you from making costly mistakes.

Landscape according to physical challenges. If you, or another member of your family has physical challenges, consider this when landscaping your garden. Raised beds can be built allowing ease of access, enabling someone who can't kneel down, or an individual who is in a wheelchair to still be able to work in the garden.

Consider the amount of sunlight that hits different areas on your property before deciding what to plant there. Some plants need full sunlight while others thrive in shade. If you plant the incorrect varieties in the wrong areas, you are setting yourself up for failure. Talk to a professional at your local nursery to determine which plants will do best in different lighting conditions.

Determine your expected costs before you begin your landscaping project. Many plants are seasonally priced, and could change in cost a good deal in just a few weeks. Know the seasons for plants, and get firm costs on your project. This will also help you to save money, as you can orient your plans towards saving money on seasonal plants.

Before beginning a landscaping project, go to a home improvement or gardening store first to ensure you have the right equipment. Home Depot and other popular big box retailers not only carry everything you need, but also have knowledgeable staff who can provide advice and recommendations to help you on your next project.

Think about how big your plants will eventually get, before deciding where to place them, or whether you should use them at all. This is vital, so that you do not use plants that end up outgrowing their planting space, and overshadowing their neighbor plants. Plan now so you do not have to move plants around later.

If you live in a city area be sure to know the mapping of sun in your yard. Many areas that have homes close together have a hard time planning a nice landscape. If you find areas in your yard that get enough sun for certain plants, try to incorporate those areas into your landscaping plans.

When you select plants, pay attention to their texture and branching patterns. Color is not everything. Choose plants with different shapes and textures to create an interesting design that you will never get tired of looking at. You should also keep in mind that a plant will have different branching structures throughout its growth.

Your dreams can come true, if you use what you've read here and start working on your yard today. The most simple of idea can have a huge impact, so start small and build up as you go. Every minute you put into it will show in the final result, so dedicate yourself to change and you'll be pleasantly surprised in the end.