Keeping Your Lawn Green And Healthy All Summer Season

Don't be fooled by those who try to tell you that landscaping is too hard to do yourself. There are many things that the average home owner can do with the right guidance. This article will try to guide you through the things that you can do, this very weekend.

Sketch out a design before you dig your first hole on a landscaping project. Making a drawing of your ideas can help you anticipate problems you may encounter, later on. It also can assist you in gathering the right materials needed for the project. It is a lot easier to fix your sketch than it would be to adjust the yard.

Be sure to plan what your landscape before you buy. Try sketching out your landscape design on a piece of paper prior to actually planting and building. When you know exactly what materials you need and where you are going to be putting them, it can help you avoid wasting money.

When you start performing a landscaping project, it is very important to establish a budget first. Certain tools, accessories and live plants can be more costly than you think and can make an impact on your plans. Do your research online to get an approximation of how much it will cost to complete your project.

If your home is located in an arid part of the country, exercise caution when planting tall grasses in your yard. To reduce the risk of damage from wildfires, it is best to use short, grounded varieties of grass. If you absolutely must plant tall grasses, you should do so well over 100 feet away from your house.

The best way to screw up a landscaping project is to not have a plan. Without a plan before hand, your landscaping project will look like a hodgepodge of mismatched plants and items. Use a simple piece of graph paper and draw out your new plan prior to buying anything for the yard.

If you live in a part of the country that is at risk for wildfires, choose landscaping projects accordingly. For example, trees should be planted at least 100 feet apart. Additionally, large trees should not be planted less than 100 feet from your house or other building structure (garden, shed, workshop, etc.).

A mower that chops clippings into tiny pieces is a great way to add nutrients back to your lawn. The small clippings decompose and supply nutrients without having to buy and apply fertilizer.

Try to make sure that the height of your lawn is always between 2 and a half to 3 inches. Having your grass at this height will help protect it from sun and heat damage. Also, at this height, moisture will not evaporate as much as it would if it were taller.

Minimize your workload by eliminating excess flower beds, and borders. These additions to your landscape can be a haven for weeds, and hard to cut grass. By replacing them in your landscape plan, you will decrease the attention needed for weeding and unpleasant maintenance. Look for less cumbersome additions to your lawn.

It can be very difficult to guess and plan how much mulch, sand, rock, etc. you might need in order to successfully finish your whole project. In part, you should make sure you do everything in phases. As far as planning the amounts of each of these materials, do your math and pay attention to specifications.

If you are a pet owner, and you will be using chemicals to take care of your landscaping needs, be aware of which products you are using. Many of these chemical can make your pet sick, and some could even kill them. If you are unsure of which products are safe, ask the store in which you are purchasing them.

Ground-cover plants are a great way to fill up your landscape and make it a little more attractive. Ivy, vinca, and juniper spread across the ground, both reducing the area of law you will need to mow and, at the same time, fighting to prevent weed growth. Also, they increase your landscape's depth, color and dimension.

In terms of purchasing supplies, it does not always pay to get whatever costs the least. Paying for a high quality product, good customer service or a good product warranty might be more expensive on the front end, but it can save you money over the long term. Consider every option prior to purchasing anything. When it's all said and done, a little extra may save you a lot.

Don't be scared off by cheap prices! While splurging can sometimes be worthwhile, at other times, the cheapest materials are just as good as the pricey ones. Before paying extra, consider what you'll be getting for your money, and if it's worth the extra cost. It doesn't always take a lot of money to get quality goods.

Now that you've learned some techniques for landscaping, check out your neighbor's yard again with the eyes of a professional landscaper. You might be able to get some ideas for your own yard or even see things you could improve on. Have fun using these new landscaping techniques to create the yard of your dreams.