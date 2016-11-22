Take This Advice To Become Successful At Organic Gardening

There are a large number of techniques you can follow in order to raise a healthy garden. Of course, you cannot expect to follow them all, but the question is which ones to follow and which ones to ignore. This article provides some straightforward tips that, if followed properly, help you create a thriving garden.

When planting a garden there should always be space reserved for essential kitchen herbs. These are available either fresh or dried in the grocery stores and are always expensive. Mint, parsley, basil, dill all can be grown in almost any climate. Also, these herbs are very easy to grow and can be used on a daily basis in the kitchen, and what is not used can be dried and stored for later use.

Save money by drying the seeds from your annuals to plant next year. Petunias, zinnias and impatiens are just a few of the flowers from which it is easy to extract and save seeds. You will have to extract the seed pod from some flowers, and wait for it to split open. With others, such as marigolds, you will have to open the flower and extract the seeds yourself. After extracting the seeds, let them dry for at least a week. Place them in a jar with a rubber seal, and add silica gel pouches to keep them from absorbing moisture. Store them in a cool, dry location until you're ready to plant them next year.

Make a handy twine dispenser from old clay pots. To always have gardening twine ready to use, take an old clay pot, and place it in your garden where you want your twine dispenser to be. Then place your ball of twine in it, and turn a second clay pot upside down. Thread the twine through the drainage hole of the upside down pot and place it on top of the bottom pot. You now have a handy dispenser!

Water new plants daily or every other day. When you first start plants in new soil, you need to tend to them very carefully. Plants experience a shock when they are in a new environment. Making sure they have enough water will go far in giving them the best chance to thrive in your garden.

Sow plants in succession to each other for a steady harvest. When growing vegetables such as corn, snap peas, and lettuce that mature on a very predictable schedule, make two or three sowings two weeks apart to lengthen the harvest season. You can also plant two different varieties on the same day with different maturation times to ensure a longer season.

To keep your plants from suffering irreparable damage, be sure to check them for bugs and various diseases at least once a week. All these problems are much easier to treat if caught quickly, and monitoring them closely can keep them from spreading to other plants. Research ways to treat common problems so that you'll be prepared for whatever you encounter.

When planting rose bushes, the location is essential. You need to choose a location that gets plenty of direct sunlight. Roses need at least 6 hours of sunlight, in order to grow as large as they possibly can. It is important to find the perfect spot before planting them in your yard.

To attract the right kind of insects, plant heather. Heather attracts bees, and when they come out in the spring, this provides an early nectar source. In addition, beds of heather are usually left alone. Because of this, insects that are good for your garden often make them a home, such as beetles or spiders. With this in mind make sure you wear some gloves when you are working with the heather.

Make sure you water your garden daily. If you or someone else can't do it every day, you may want to look at setting up a sprinkler system. The convenience of having a sprinkler system outweighs the cost of it. This way your garden will be watered every day.

Make sure your seeds have enough room to grow. It is fine to have many seeds in one container before they sprout, but you will have to replant them as they grow. Use containers that are actually big enough for one plant, and avoid having more than one plant in each container.

Be careful when applying mulch. Too much can suffocate a plant's roots and prevent moisture from penetrating deeply into the soil. Too little will not be able to suppress weed growth, effectively. An appropriate amount is 2 to 3 inches of organic mulch. Always keep mulch away from a plant's crown or stems.

If you have to lift something heavy you need to lift with your knees. Many people make the mistake of lifting with their back when they are lifting heavy objects. This can lead to a lot of back ache and could even cause extreme damage. You should never lift anything that is extremely heavy without help from someone else.

Start your organic garden with a good strategic plan. This helps you know exactly where each plant will go in your garden so that you can maximize the few hours you have to garden each day. As part of your plan, take notes on what plants you will use to replace short-lived crops such as spinach and lettuce.

If you so choose to organic garden your trees, flowers, and shrubs, it is very important that you surround them with at least 2 to 3 inches of organic material. This will provide your plants with the organic nutrients that they need. As rain falls, it will release the nutrients to the plants.

You should place human hair in netting around your garden to deter animals from eating your growing produce. The scent of humans can deter animals from coming near an area. When you get a hair cut place the cut hair into satchels made from netting. Hang the netting around your garden to ward off pests.

As you can see from the above list of tips, organic gardening can be very useful in getting the best and freshest produce possible from your plants. After following these tips, you will no longer be new to the world of organic gardening, but you will become an organic gardening expert.