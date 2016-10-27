Garden Troubles? Use This Practical Information To Improve It!

Having a green thumb isn't the only way to be a good gardener. Many people think that the ability to raise a plant requires some kind of in-born talent that is given upon birth; however with the right knowledge, time, and effort, anybody can be a truly amazing gardener. This article will instruct you on the basics of gardening.

Start your plants in containers before transferring them to the garden. Once the plant is hardy enough, plant it in your garden. This also enables you to close gaps between planting cycles. Your seedlings will be ready to be planted when you remove your old mature plants.

Selecting bulbs. Most bulbs are sold during their dormant period. Buy them as early as possible before they start to produce roots. Most spring flowering bulbs will begin to grow roots by early fall, and by planting them early, you will ensure that they have time to establish themselves. Bulbs will deteriorate if kept out of the ground too long. Don't buy any bulb that is soft or mushy, or appears to be diseased.

If you like to plant flowers that produce a lot of fragrance, consider planting them close to your house. One reason is that you can enjoy the scent whether you are inside or outside your house. Another reason is that the heat from the walls of your house can intensify the scent from your flowers, making them more fragrant.

Think about berry-producing trees that are green year round for your garden. The berries will provide a boost of color to your backyard, even during the colder months when most of the other vegetation has been drained of their color. The American Holly, American Cranberrybush, the Winterberry, and the Common Snowberry help provide color during the winter.

To keep your lawn looking great when there's a water shortage, set the blades of your lawnmower to their highest height. Doing this will allow your grass to go dormant, keeping it looking fresh with minimal water. Be sure to change your blades back to their normal setting when you're able to water your grass normally.

If you find that your garden is producing more vegetables than you can eat, you might try finding recipes that call for the produce in different stages of maturity. For example, if you anticipate that you'll have more squash than you need, you can harvest the squash blossoms. This makes your garden more diverse in its offerings that you can enjoy.

Make sure that you are familiar with the level of humidity that your garden plants require. Some plants simply cannot survive without proper levels of humidity. Some plants require high humidity or tropical conditions, while others require arid or desert levels of humidity. Educating yourself will help you to avoid poor plant choices.

Try and start your gardens as early as possible and keep them as late as possible to maximize the amount of crops you're able to produce. You can use things like cloches, cold frames, and tunnels to start gardening a month or more in advance. You can also use row covers in the fall to extend your harvest season.

Use fertilizers that are free for the taking. Using chemical free grass clippings or human urine for a nutrient rich and free fertilizer. Twenty parts water with one part urine is an excellent fertilizer for seedlings, or steep the grass clippings in water to make a tea for watering and fertilizing the plants. So don't spend a lot on the garden when the fertilizers can be had for free.

When growing organic plants hook your plants up to an electric timer that will turn lights on and off continuously throughout the day at the same time. By doing this, you will ensure that your plants receive the proper amount of light that they need.

To make the most of your garden, it is important to irrigate the land properly and conservatively. While some might be tended to nourish their gardens with too much water, this is not only a waste of water, but is not helpful for your plants. Ensure you water your plants moderately for the healthiest garden possible.

It may seem tempting to want to use chemicals on your organic garden, but these will do more harm than good, along with defeating the purpose of an "organic" garden. If you think about, all of these types of pollutants run off and contaminate whatever they touch. By keeping your soil healthy, you won't need any chemical fertilizers anyway.

Hopefully, this article has given you tips and tricks to enjoy a well-maintained garden.

Most people consider gardens to be high-maintenance, when in reality they require less than 20 minutes of work a day. This misconception can lead people to let their lawn or backyard go into a state of disrepair, which actually takes more time and hard work to remedy than simple daily maintenance. Remember, a little time spent here and there can add to the value of a house and be a real pleasure to look at for both the owner and people passing by.